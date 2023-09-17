For an earlier report on this story view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are searching for suspects wanted in a 3-year-old homicide on the West Side.

On Sept. 19, 2020, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and South Wheatland Avenue in the Hilltop. Police found a woman bleeding from her face from a gunshot wound and were advised that there were two other victims inside a residence nearby.

Officers discovered two people, Lionel Adams, 60, and Candace Carr, 41, had been shot and killed inside a home in the 500 block of South Wheatland Avenue. Their bodies were found in separate rooms. The other woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and was expected to recover.

Police were unable to determine a motive, name any suspects, or collect enough evidence to determine a motive for the shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.