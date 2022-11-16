COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month.

About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department of public utilities. The double payments affected less than 1% of accounts registered with the city, but Zonders said it’s still a problem that must be corrected.

“Customer Service is working with that vendor to refund the duplicate payments back to the customers as soon as possible, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” Zonders said in an email.

Residents who incurred bank fees from insufficient funds because of the vendor error can contact the city’s call center with documentation of the charges to remedy the double payments, Zonders said. The call center, open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., can be reached at 614-645-8276 or via email here.