COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of deceased 20-year-old Donovan Lewis, alongside her legal team, on Tuesday pleaded at a press conference that the Columbus police officer who shot and killed her son in August be fired and arrested.

Five months and one day after Columbus Division of Police Officer Ricky Anderson fatally shot Lewis — who was sitting in bed while CPD attempted to serve an arrest warrant in the Hilltop — mother Rebecca Duran said she believes little to no accountability has been brought to his case since.

The reinvigorated calls for action come after Memphis officials released body camera and street surveillance videos Friday night of the violent beating and arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days later on Jan. 10.

Memphis Police Department Chief Cereylyn David said she was unprepared to see the traffic stop play out on screen, calling it a “disregard for a human being” she has not seen before. Duran said she avoided watching most of the footage.

“I don’t need to see a lot to know exactly what happened,” Duran said at the media conference. “It happens way too often, and it continues to happen.”

Seven MPD officers, in connection with Nichols’ case, have since been fired or relieved of duty — and five of them face murder charges, after being arrested Thursday. Three Memphis Fire Department EMTs were also terminated.

Duran and the family’s attorneys, Rex Elliot and Michael Wright, commended the city of Memphis for what Elliot described as action taken “swiftly, properly, and immediately.”

“That is true leadership,” Elliot said. “It stands in stark contrast to what has happened here in the city of Columbus.”

The night of Aug. 30, CPD officers went to an apartment building on Sullivant Avenue, where released body camera footage showed them knocking on a door for eight to 10 minutes. The warrant was for charges including domestic violence and assault, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

After arresting two people, one who answered the door and one who was inside the entrance, officers released a K9 unit into the apartment.

When the police dog began to bark at a bedroom door, footage showed how Anderson approached the door with a second officer, opened it with his gun drawn, and shot Lewis — sitting on the bed, unarmed — within one second. Lewis died minutes later, according to an October autopsy report.

“And here we sit, five months later,” Elliot said Tuesday.

After the shooting, CPD placed Anderson on leave pending an investigation.

A grand jury in Franklin County will ultimately decide whether he is prosecuted, after the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations finished and forwarded its investigative report Dec. 8. The state agency is often tasked with investigating shootings that involve police officers, including deadly uses of force.