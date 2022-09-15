COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of an unarmed Black man killed by Columbus police sat beside two attorneys as she described life without her son for the past 16 days.

During an interview with NBC4 on Thursday, Donovan Lewis’ mother, Rebecca Duran, and family attorneys reacted to new details in the employment record of Officer Ricky Anderson and spoke about policy changes made by Columbus police following the 20-year-old’s death. An attorney alleged that Anderson violated Division protocol after he shot and killed Lewis in a Hilltop apartment on Aug. 30.

Duran said she received a “frantic call” from Lewis’ girlfriend, who warned “something bad had happened” as officers attempted to serve Lewis with an arrest warrant, but she was not prepared to hear the news that would alter her life.

“Initially, I thought they arrested him,” Duran said. “I just thought — ‘Maybe it was a simple arrest’ — I had no idea my baby would be dead.”

Columbus police ‘absolutely violated Andre’s Law,’ attorney claims

Within a second of Columbus police opening the door to a bedroom in which Lewis had been lying in bed, Anderson, a K9 officer, fired a single fatal gunshot, according to bodycam footage released by police 12 hours later.

Officers continued to try to arrest and handcuff Lewis, demanding, to no avail, that he crawl out of the room, the video indicates.

Additional body camera footage released Wednesday shows roughly one minute after Lewis was shot, one officer can be seen rushing out of the apartment to locate a first aid kit in his police cruiser. As the remaining officers eventually carried Lewis down the stairs of his Hilltop apartment, they meet the officer with the first aid kit and begin rendering aid.

One of Lewis’ family attorneys Michael Wright — who also represented the family of Andre’ Hill, a 47-year-old Black man killed by Columbus police officer Adam Coy in 2020 — said officers “absolutely violated Andre’s Law” by failing to render immediate aid and by moving Lewis’ body around after being shot.

“It was almost like a choreographed scene when they were saying ‘stop resisting,’ they were doing things to protect themselves as opposed to giving him life saving treatment that could’ve saved his life,” Wright said.

After officers failed to provide medical assistance for about 10 minutes after Hill was shot in December 2020, Columbus City Council implemented Andre’s Law to require police to render aid in cases where someone is harmed.

“They’re flipping him on the bed and cuffing him and stripping him and looking for more evidence as opposed to providing aid to him,” Duran said.

Columbus police eliminate some pre-planned arrest warrants

About a week after Lewis’ death, Chief Elaine Bryant announced a change to division policy: No pre-planned arrest warrants, she said in an email to police personnel, will be served at private residences for all misdemeanor offenses between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. without prior approval from a lieutenant or above.

The policy does not apply to tactical units, like SWAT, or task force personnel, the memo stated.

A pre-planned warrant, the division said, is where an officer’s “sole reason” to go to an address is to serve an arrest warrant.

“You all do an amazing job daily,” Bryant said in the memo. “This does not change the good work you do but temporarily changes how you do it. As I have said before, I support you and will always look for ways to help you do your job safely and effectively.”

Rex Elliott, an attorney representing Lewis’ family, said while the change is a step in the right direction, there’s still progress to be made as it doesn’t apply to all arrest warrants. Duran, however, was more cynical.

“I think in my own opinion the quote-unquote change they made ab the warrants – in my words, its crumbs,” Duran said. “They’re throwing crumbs at the people to keep them calm, under control, to not rage against them but whenever there’s a ‘but’ or an ‘if’ it still can happen.”

Officer Anderson’s personnel files released

Personnel records released by Columbus police on Wednesday indicated that Anderson, a 30-year veteran of the force, had been terminated from — but quickly reinstated to — the force in 2004.

Anderson reportedly had been fired for taking pay for guarding a bank when he wasn’t there. An arbitrator, however, reinstated Anderson after he ruled the city couldn’t prove which hours Anderson did not work but received pay for.

“That is such a character flaw that raises a big question to me why someone like that is walking around at night with guns and dogs,” Elliott said.

Duran said the two men who were in Lewis’ apartment the night he died had been invited by Lewis because they reportedly did not have a place to stay.

“I think that speaks volumes to what kind of person he was,” she said.