COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who police said fought with a woman for hours about their prior relationship, was in court Tuesday morning facing murder charges.

Latrell Stafford, 19, was arrested after he called 9-1-1 stemming from a physical argument he was having with 19-year-old Tyday’sha Robinson. Police said the argument began at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning and lasted 18 hours, up until Stafford called police at 10:26 p.m. that night.

Police arrived at a residence on the 1600 block of Alona Drive in the Clinton Estates neighborhood and found Robinson unresponsive in the living room with visible injuries. She was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and pronounced dead an hour later.

Stafford told police that during the argument he used a belt to strike Robinson multiple times and during a shoving exchange between the two, he pushed Robinson in the bathroom. Robinson reportedly hit the side of a tub and struck her head against the tile wall.

Police found evidence in the bathroom to match Stafford’s statement as well as evidence of violence where Robinson was found and in the bedroom.

Stafford was detained at the scene and charged with murder. He was arraigned Tuesday in Franklin County Municipal Court and issued a $1 million bond and is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 5 for a preliminary hearing.