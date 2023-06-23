COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — American musician Doja Cat will be in Columbus this winter as part of her first North American tour, “The Scarlet Tour,” according to a LiveNation concerts news release.

The popular rapper, singer, and songwriter will be joined by rapper Ice Spice for a Dec. 4 performance at Nationwide Arena. The Monday night concert is her only scheduled date in Ohio, with her tour beginning in late October and finishing in December.

Advance registration starts Friday and runs through Sunday, June 25 at 10 p.m. here on Ticketmaster. Presales start Wednesday, June 28, and then a limited number of general sale tickets will be on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 30, according to a LiveNation spokesperson.