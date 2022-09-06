COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman lost both her car and her dog when a group of suspects attacked her in an Easton parking lot, police said Tuesday.

The attack happened around 2:45 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 3700 block of Easton Market. The woman was walking her dog to her car when a stolen Kia SUV pulled up and blocked her car in, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One person got in her car while another struck her in the head with an unknown weapon.

The suspects drove off in her car along with her dog, a chocolate Labrador retriever named Martha, and after taking the cash cast her wallet out along Sunbury Road, police said. Investigators found her stolen car and Martha a day later on Argyle Drive, about a 10-minute drive away.

The victim told officers that the suspects were wearing ski masks, but looked between 14 and 16 years old and around 6 feet tall. The Columbus Division of Police found a photo of one of the suspects and shared it out, asking anyone who recognizes them to call a detective at 614-645-3941.