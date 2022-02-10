COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two separate fires were set inside different units at the Columbus Park Apartments complex in December. Now pictures have been released by the fire department of two suspects with distinctive shoes.

The fires happened on Dec. 24, inside two units at the buildings on Alum Creek Drive between Frebis Avenue and Route 104, according to a social media post by Columbus Division of Fire. At each fire the same two men — one with red shoes, the other with white shoes — were allegedly seen entering the buildings.

The pair allegedly ran away soon after the fires started.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction for starting these fires may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 through Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.

People with information can call the fire investigators at 614-645-3011 or contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or through their website at stopcrime.org.





Arson suspects. (Photos: courtesy Columbus Division of Fire)