COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state’s Division of Wildlife stocked Antrim Lake with close to 3,000 rainbow trout Friday as it releases more of the fish throughout Columbus in 2023 than in prior years.

The annual trout releases are done in an effort to teach more people — of all ages — about fishing “in a family-friendly environment,” according to ODNR. The fish are raised at state hatcheries.

The Division of Wildlife has released or will release rainbow trout in seven other central Ohio bodies of water this spring — with 600 per release. Those dates include:

Monday, April 10 at Goodale Park and Schiller Park

Wednesday, April 12 at Krumm Park

Friday, April 21 at Franklin Park and Westgate Park

Saturday, April 22 at Linden Park during an Earth Day event that runs from 9 a.m. to noon

Anglers are limited to five fish.

A fishing license is also required for anyone older than 16 — one day licenses cost $14, and one-year licenses cost $25. They can be bought on ODNR’s website or the HuntFish OH mobile application.