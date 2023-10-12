COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Today, Columbus city schools held the first of what’s being called “More to the Score”.

It’s a chance for community members to hear from district leadership after a report card released last month showed the district is not meeting state standards.

Out of a total score of five – Columbus City Schools received a grade of two.

Superintendent Dr. Angela Chapman said CCS is going to continue to tend to the needs of the whole child to ensure the success of their students.

That being said – the district is now taking a step back to address areas they can improve.

“We know that we must attend to the needs of the whole child in order to ensure the success of our students,” Chapman said.

The five areas that make up the overall score are achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation rate and early literacy.

Chapman said some goals the district has now are to strengthen early literacy through the third grade and closing opportunity gaps to increase graduation rate.

But she also pointed out – each school gets its own score as well.

“We have many, many of our schools excelling and demonstrating steady progress and growth in all five of these components,” Chapman said.

For instance – 95% of CCS schools improved chronic absenteeism.

CCS leadership pointed out their scores are not out of character in comparison to others.

“The overall scores across the state of Ohio are not back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Russell Brown, CCS Chief Strategic Performance Officer. “I think additionally, the pandemic had, as Dr. Chapman mentioned, a larger impact in urban centers than it did in other areas.”

District leaders said they are dedicated to bringing about change and that they’re confident it will be reflected in report cards to come.

There will be another “More to the Score” presentation next week.

District leaders say they will continue to do presentations like this to keep people informed and find ways to work with those in the community to make education better for all students in Columbus City Schools.