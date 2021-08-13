Dispute between neighbors leads to shootout, arrest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say bad blood between neighbors on the 3200 block of Haddington Drive led to gunfire and an arrest this week.

Jeffery Jones, 23, was arrested Thursday for allegedly firing multiple shots at his neighbor, striking the victim in the side.

Police say the victim was heading into his garage when Jones allegedly came out of his house and started firing his gun at the victim. The victim then fired several shots back at Jones, according to police. The victim told police that he and Jones had past disputes that may have led to the shootout.

The victim was shot in the right side and transported to Mount Carmel East, where he was treated and released. Jones was not injured.