COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mickey and Minnie Mouse are skating into Columbus this winter when Disney On Ice returns to Nationwide Arena.

“Into the Magic” is performing at Nationwide Arena from Feb. 1 to 4, 2024, with hosts Mickey and Minnie who will “bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge.” Performances will feature characters from Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco” and “Beauty and the Beast,” along with many other Disney characters.

(Courtesy Photo/Field Entertainment)

One of several Disney On Ice shows presented by Field Entertainment, “Into the Magic” follows the series of characters as they navigate adventure through courage, bravery and determination View each performance date and time below:

Feb. 1: 7 p.m.

Feb. 2: 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Feb. 3: 11 a.m. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Feb. 4: 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 10 at Ticketmaster. View more information here.