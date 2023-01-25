COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Disney On Ice is back in Columbus this week with nine performances at Nationwide Arena.

(Courtesy Photo/Field Entertainment)

Disney On Ice “Let’s Celebrate” is running Wednesday through Sunday, featuring characters from “Toy Story 4,” “Frozen,” “The Lion King” and more. Tickets are on sale here, ranging from $15 to $100.

One of several Disney On Ice shows presented by Field Entertainment, “Let’s Celebrate” follows “Mouse’ter of Ceremonies” Mickey Mouse as he leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White, and Tiana.

Throughout the show, “Frozen” comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf, followed by Dory, Marlin, and Nemo in “Finding Dory.” Aladdin and Jasmine join the ice, then Belle from “Beauty and The Beast.”

View each performance date and time below:

Jan. 25: 7 p.m.

Jan. 26: 7 p.m.

Jan. 27: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Jan. 28: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Jan. 29: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Learn more about Disney On Ice “Let’s Celebrate” here.