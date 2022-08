COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A ramp on I-70 eastbound in Columbus is closed after a semi-trailer truck broke down.

Just before 5 a.m. Thursday, police arrived at I-70 eastbound at Hilliard-Rome Road to assist a disabled truck blocking traffic on the highway, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Officers shut down the ramp from Hilliard-Rome Road to I-70, traffic cameras indicate.