COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — North America’s largest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs is returning to central Ohio this weekend.

Jurassic Quest is welcoming visitors at the Ohio Expo Center this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with live entertainment, inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, interactive science and art activities, a self-led scavenger hunt, and more.

From the largest predators to baby dinosaurs, each animatronic at the exhibit is displayed in realistic scenes. Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is replicated in every detail, from coloration and teeth size to textured skin, fur or feathers.

The exhibit is home to attractions for all ages, including a “Triceratots” soft play area for little explorers. In the Ancient Oceans attraction, visitors can come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed, a moving 50-foot megalodon. At Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, guests can meet Tyson the T-Rex, Trixie the Triceratops, and catch one of the exhibit’s “dino trainers.”

Jurassic Quest is open at 717 E. 17th Ave. from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. General admission to the exhibit is $22, $19 for senior citizens, and free for children under two. Visitors can access additional rides and attractions with an upgraded ticket for $36. View more details and purchase admission online here.