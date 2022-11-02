COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio is honoring Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, this week with events and art installations rooted in the holiday’s traditions.

Día de los Muertos is the Mexican holiday remembering loved ones who have died. The festivities begin Nov. 1 each year as families ‘welcome back’ the souls of their loved ones with food, drinks, art, celebrations, and more. The holiday dates back nearly 3,000 years to the Aztecs.

The Columbus Museum of Art is celebrating Day of the Dead with a community celebration on Saturday, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Guests can learn about the holiday’s history through various art activities, tarot readings, and live music by Al Son del lya. In addition, artist vendors will line the celebration, including Abril Andrade Art, Luna y Tierra, Proyecto Mariposas, and more.

Craft cocktails and small bites from Casa Mezcal Mexican Grill will also be available. Non-museum members can participate in the celebration for $10, members for $5, and children three and under are free. Register here.

Through Sunday, CMOA visitors can also participate in constructing an ofrenda, an altar built to honor lost loved ones. A traditional ofrenda is full of symbols that remember and celebrate someone special. Starting with a base, decorations including photos, incense, marigolds, candles, sentimental objects, and food are added to complete the altar.

A traditional ‘Dia de Muertos’ offering is set up ahead of ‘Day of the Dead’ celebrations at Jalatlaco neighborhood in Oaxaca, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Visitors are welcome to add a memento, photo, or word to remember someone special at CMOA’s ofrenda. Local mixed-media artist Renee Zamora created the ofrenda, reflecting on the Mexican traditions passed down by her grandmother. Learn more about Zamora’s story and building an ofrenda here.

Roy G Biv Gallery is also displaying an ofrenda through Friday, and is highlighting works of art created to honor those lost to violence. Numerous artists are on view, including Car Ramos, Glass Axis, SilverStone Artistry, and more.