DeWine to send Ohio State Highway Patrol to Texas border

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
oshpweb_205629

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has authorized the Ohio State Highway Patrol to respond to the southern border in Texas to assist with surveillance.

Fourteen OSHP troopers and supervisors will leave for Texas later this week for a two-week assignment. OSHP officers will not have arrest powers while at the border.

This comes less than a week after DeWine assigned 185 members of the Ohio National Guard to also assist at the southern border.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot made the request for assistance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Columbus remembers Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks

Matiss Kivlenieks, Columbus Blue Jackets goalie, dead at 24

Updated forecast: July 5, 2021

1 dead, several injured in overnight shootings in Columbus

3-year-old central Ohio cancer survivor wins sock design contest, will have socks sold for charity

Fire at north Columbus hookah lounge under investigation

More Local News