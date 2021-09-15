DeWine says Ohio business community can help COVID-19 economic recovery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state’s business community can help with the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but he is leaving business owners to make their own decisions.

DeWine spoke to small business owners Wednesday morning during Ohio’s Small Business Day at the Columbus Athletic Club, where he said he’s optimistic about Ohio’s economic recovery from the pandemic, and much of that comes down to decisions outside of government.

DeWine issued a proclamation declaring Wednesday as Ohio’s Small Business Day. He said the state relies on businesses prospering and investing in their works.

The governor’s economic optimism comes as the state is struggling with climbing COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations, with DeWine doubling down on his call for everyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

This week, DeWine criticized President Joe Biden’s order requiring vaccinations at businesses with more than 100 people. He also criticized Ohio bills that would prevent businesses, including hospitals, from requiring the vaccine.

“I’m afraid what the president did with this order is just stirred up this hornets’ nest of politics,” the governor said. “And it makes it more difficult. You and I right now are talking about this order instead of talking about the merits of the vaccine.”

The governor said approximately 10,000 Ohioans are getting vaccinated daily. DeWine said he will release more information in the coming days for businesses trying to get more of their employees vaccinated.