COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s inaugural address for his second term carried a message of uniting and investing in Ohio.

DeWine used his address to voice his top priorities for the future of Ohio.

“Together, we are creating the environment in the state where every Ohioan can have a better life and a prosperous future,” he said. “We did that by working together.”

DeWine highlighted his priorities for the next four years in office, one of which is investing in the future of Ohio including tech manufacturing, education, and mental health.

“We’re willing to work with the governor on those issues that we think create an Ohio that creates a good place for our children, and we will work with on that and fight back on the things that we think don’t meet those goals,” said House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington).

The governor also used part of his speech to attract people to the Buckeye State, encouraging people to put down roots here, that it is a welcoming place, a place for the American dream.

“If you want to raise a family, get a good-paying job, and have an amazing quality of life, come to Ohio,” DeWine said. “If you want to start a business in a state with low taxes and reasonable, rational regulations, come to Ohio.”

Russo had her own ideas about why people don’t move to Ohio, and what the state’s government can do to address it.

“We still have quite a bit of work to be done and I think stopping some of these extreme pieces of legislation that do not create a welcoming state for all, do not ensure women have autonomy over their own bodies, that is a part of the conversation that we have to have,” she said.

DeWine thanked voters for giving him the gift of time to tackle unfinished business.

“I have never been more optimistic about the future of our great state of Ohio,” he said. “I’ve never been optimistic about the days that lie ahead. This is truly Ohio’s moment in history.”