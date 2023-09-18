COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A prisoner sentenced to death row for a fatal shooting at a Youngstown bar has been issued a reprieve by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Scott Group, who was sentenced to be executed on Jan. 10, 2024, has had his execution date rescheduled to February 2027.

Scott Group

Authorities said Group was a delivery man to the Downtown Bar in Youngstown when court records said Group forced bar owners Robert and Sandra Lozier into the bar restroom on Jan. 18, 1997, and shot both in the head, then stole more than $1,200 in cash.

Sandra Lozier survived and testified against Group at trial.

DeWine, who has issued several reprieves since taking office in 2019, cites the “ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans.”