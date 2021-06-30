DeWine expected to sign Ohio budget into law Wednesday night

Columbus

DeWine on covid deaths June 23

Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at a press conference about law enforcement recruitment on June 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (NBC4 screenshot)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign the 2022-23 state budget into law Wednesday night.

The governor announced he will hold a press conference Thursday to address any items in the budget he chose to veto.

The Ohio General Assembly approved the budget Monday, with the Senate voting 32-1 and the House voting 82-13 in favor.

According to a news release from the state House of Representatives, the budget includes a 3% personal income tax cut. In addition, the budget reduces the number of tax brackets from five to four and eliminates income tax for anyone making less than $25,000 per year.

The budget also includes the Fair School Funding Plan, a plan supported by the state’s educators.

In addition, the budget sets aside $250 million to support the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program and the Ohio Broadband Expansion Program Authority to provide “last-mile connectivity” to homes that can’t be served by private broadband providers due to cost.

There is also $15 million earmarked for increased law enforcement training and $10 million for police body cameras and funding for rape kits, crime reduction, and school safety.

Items that were amended into the budget include a provision allowing schools to not require the COVID-19 vaccine, the cutting off of two southwest Ohio abortion clinics, and allowing doctors to decline patients based on moral, ethical, or religious beliefs.

DeWine has until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to sign the budget.

