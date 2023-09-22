COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dewey’s Pizza is launching a new seasonal pie inspired by a cult-classic autumn beverage: the pumpkin spice latte.
The Cincinnati-based chain is offering the “Smashing Pumpkin” pizza through Oct. 31 at all Dewey’s locations. An ode to “pumpkin spice latte mania,” the new pie is made with a whipped pumpkin ricotta base and then topped with mozzarella, crumbled Italian sausage, roasted shallots and toasted pumpkin seeds.
“We’ve been perfecting this recipe for over a year,” said David Igel, Dewey’s head of product innovation. “The unique flavor of the base brings balanced undertones of sage and honey alongside the star ingredient, pumpkin.”
Smashing Pumpkin is available in an 11-inch pie for $18.25, a 12-inch with a gluten-free crust for $21.75, a 13-inch for $22 and a 17-inch for $25.45. Guests can order the limited-time pie by calling their local Dewey’s or online at deweypizza.com.
Dewey’s is home to three Columbus-area locations: 6540 Perimeter Drive in Dublin, 1327 West 5th Avenue in Grandview, and 640 High Street in Worthington.