COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and police detectives are looking for community tips into the 2020 shooting death of Zachariah Perry in south Columbus.

On May 5, 2020, Columbus police officers went to the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue and found two men with gunshot wounds. Perry was pronounced dead at 5:13 a.m. while the second male victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Detectives found in the investigation that shooting could have stemmed from a possible home invasion but found no signs of forced entry and no demands being made by possible suspects.

As of now, no suspect information is known at this time.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of any possible suspect(s).

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.