COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Black Expo riverfront culture fest and convention is returning on Memorial Day weekend.

Ohio Black Expo held a news conference Wednesday to announce details for the 2023 edition of the convention that will take place from May 25 to May 28 in downtown Columbus. You can watch the news conference in the player above.

Among guests for this year’s culture fest include rapper KRS-One and drummer Sheila E. Last year’s culture fest and convention included multiple networking events with weekend activities ranging from food vendors, arts, entertainment and more.

2023 marks 50 years since the inception of hip-hop and other hip-hop artists from Columbus and beyond will be at the event throughout the long weekend. For more information on the Ohio Black Expo, click here.