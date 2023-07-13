COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police have released the name of the victim along with what led up to a fatal shooting in north Columbus Wednesday morning.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court Documents a man was alerted by a friend of a handgun that was located in a bathroom of the Beechcroft Newstand, located on the 1900 block of East Dublin Granville Road. The man, 25-year-old Lok Nath Acharya, entered the store and removed the gun and took it to a truck, which was driven by Maden Thapa.

The court document said Acharya began handling the gun while the black Ram pickup truck was in motion when he accidentally fired a shot. The bullet struck Thapa in the torso and the Ram crashed near the intersection of Beechcroft Road and Forest Village Lane at 2:30 a.m.

Thapa, 32, was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and listed in critical condition, but he died a short time later at 2:58 a.m. Acharya is being charged with reckless homicide and will face a judge Thursday for an arraignment hearing.

Thapa’s death was one of three overnight shootings and five total reported on Wednesday, three of which were fatal.