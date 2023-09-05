Columbus motorists experienced a slight incline in gas prices in the last week but still benefit from lower-than-average rates compared to the rest of the country.

GasBuddy is reporting that the average price for gas in Columbus rose by 9.5 cents, to $3.61 a gallon. That price is 14.9 cents more expensive than a month ago, and 2.4 cents higher than this time from one year ago.

Nationally, gas prices dipped by a penny to $3.77 a gallon.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was still priced at $2.99 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.73, a difference of 74 cents per gallon.