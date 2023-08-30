For previous reports on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The man who turned himself in to police after his former girlfriend was stabbed to death was in court Wednesday.

Chance Donohoe, 26, was arrested Tuesday morning after he called 911 from a relative’s home in Powell, where he told the dispatcher that he killed his former girlfriend. Donohoe is accused of fatally stabbing Shannon Hiott, 29, on Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Berkeley Road, in the Deshler Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 911 call and found Hiott at the residence with her throat cut and multiple stab wounds to her upper body. She was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m. Officers at the scene said Donohoe admitted to killing his wife, but it was later confirmed that Hiott was a former girlfriend.

Donohoe was found less than an hour later at a Sheetz in Powell on Seldom Seen Road, where Powell police detained him until Columbus officers took him into custody without incident. He was charged with murder and taken to Franklin County Jail.

At his arraignment hearing, prosecuting attorneys said Donohoe fled the scene in Deshler Park to take the murder weapon to his mother’s house in Powell. He then surrendered at the gas station.

Columbus police investigate a fatal stabbing in Deshler Park, Aug. 29, 2023. (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

A lawyer with the prosecution said that in an interview with police, Donohoe said, “he and the victim had recently broken up and he was upset because she was posting disparaging things in the comments on social media about him. He confessed to driving to her residence with the purpose of killing her.”

Judge Jim O’Grady issued Donahoe a $3 million bond, the third such bond handed down over the past two days in municipal court. Donohoe’s next court date is Sept. 8.