COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man at an eastside Columbus gas station was found slumped over in a “brand new” Tesla, while parked next to an air pump, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Franklin County deputies were called at 2 a.m. on Wednesday to a speedway on Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. There, they found a man asleep inside a Tesla. According to the sheriff’s office, the man had a handgun tucked next to the driver’s seat.

The man was reportedly “non-compliant but not combative” as deputies also found in the car a drum magazine, crack pipe, meth pipe and meth in the man’s pocket.

Deputies said the man, a convicted felon who has several warrants for his arrest, was detained without incident. The sheriff’s office did not release the man’s name or say if he had new charges as of Thursday.