Deputies called after fight at Westland High School

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — A fight at Westland High School required the response of sheriff deputies.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a fight with a large crowd was reported at Westland High School, Wednesday morning.

Responding deputies and resource officers responded to bring the situation under control.

A spokesperson for the South-Western City School District says school officials immediately notified the sheriff’s office when the fight broke out.

“For the safety of our students and staff members, we evacuated everyone to the recreation center until the hallways were clear. Students are back in the building and learning,” the spokesperson released.

The FCSO says several people have been detained for questioning and deputies continue to investigate.