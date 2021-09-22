Deputies called after fight at Westland High School

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — A fight at Westland High School required the response of sheriff deputies.  

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a fight with a large crowd was reported at Westland High School, Wednesday morning.  

Responding deputies and resource officers responded to bring the situation under control.  

A spokesperson for the South-Western City School District says school officials immediately notified the sheriff’s office when the fight broke out.  

“For the safety of our students and staff members, we evacuated everyone to the recreation center until the hallways were clear. Students are back in the building and learning,” the spokesperson released.  

The FCSO says several people have been detained for questioning and deputies continue to investigate.   

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Ohio BCI investigating after officer fires weapon in west Columbus

Italian Village school asking public's help after break-ins, vandalism

One dead in crash in west Columbus

Columbus man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Doctor, DeWine say COVID-19 cases among younger people spiking due to variant, vaccine hesitancy

Bone marrow donation

More Local News