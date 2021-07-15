Deputies arrest suspect wanted on felony warrants after a short pursuit on the interstate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies gave chase, used stop sticks, arrest a man on felony warrants according to an information release.

At 7:46 pm Thursday, deputies spotted a suspect at the corner of Wilson Rd and West Broad St. who had felony warrants for his arrest.

According to the release, the suspect tried to run in a semi on I-670/70 heading westbound. After what was described as a short pursuit, deputies used stop sticks to stop the truck and the suspect was arrested.

The sheriff’s office has not released any information about the warrants or the identity of the suspect.