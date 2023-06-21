COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Frustrations are building surrounding the recently passed $94 billion Ohio Senate budget.

Hundreds of people gathered outside of the Ohio Statehouse on Wednesday to rally against that budget, saying it does not invest in the needs of all Ohioans.

The advocates are talking about funding for childcare, early education, healthcare, food banks, and more.

“We want to tell our elected leaders that the as-passed version of the budget does not meet the needs of Ohioans and they can do better,” said Kelsey Bergfeld, the director of Advocates for Ohio’s Future.

The budget includes $3.1 billion in tax relief through income tax, sales tax holidays and commercial tax.

“This is a solid conservative budget that, in the House, there are 67 Republicans there and it’s likely that, all of the things being equal, if it wasn’t the normal course that there would probably be 50 votes there for it,” said Senate President Matt Huffman. “We have fully funded our main obligations including education, both public and private education, the various things in the Medicaid budget.”

But the people at Wednesday’s rally for Ohio’s future said they don’t see it that way.

The Senate budget cuts funding for food banks by $15 million, compared to the House’s version of the budget. The Ohio Association of Food Banks said this comes at a time when they are seeing a record need.

“We are already having to lighten the load and take food out of bags that people were able to count on the last three years that they can’t count on as many meals from us now,” said Joree Novotny, the chief of staff at the Ohio Association of Food Banks.

They are also concerned about cuts in childcare. The Senate budget cuts childcare funding by as much as 50 percent in some places.

“If we don’t support children from the time they are born all the way through, then we continue to see those effects in their later years,” said Emily Broughton, the marketing and development director at Preschool Promise in Montgomery County.

From services for the elderly to funding for schools, these advocates said they want to see more investment in health and human services.

“There were a lot of good priorities included in the House budget. It was fair and balanced,” Novotny said.

The conversation isn’t over yet.

Lawmakers have until June 30 at midnight to pass the budget. After the House vote, members from both chambers will meet to reconcile differences between the two versions of the budget before sending it to Gov. Mike DeWine.