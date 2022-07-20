COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Demolition crews started work Wednesday morning of tearing down a building that partially collapsed this week while a firefighter was inside.

Columbus’ Department of Building and Zoning Services confirmed demolition was beginning two days after a back rear corner of the building, at East Long and North 20th streets in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood, suddenly fell in on itself.

Around 10 a.m., an excavator was on site.

On Monday, a city building inspector was in the area when he noticed a section of the rear of the building had fallen. He alerted firefighters, who were sweeping the building the rear corner fell in. No injuries were reported. A business in the front portion of the building was closed, and the owner was away.

An image from Google Maps shows that the building looked like before the incident.

Columbus fire officials said an emergency demolition order would be secured to bring down the building.