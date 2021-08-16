Delaware sheriff’s deputy cruiser struck, suspects apprehended after pursuit near Polaris

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four suspects have been apprehended after hitting a Delaware Sheriff’s Office cruiser before a pursuit ended just south of Polaris Monday night.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8 p.m., a deputy ran a license plate at the Tanger Outlets in Delaware, which came up registered to a stolen vehicle.

The suspects in the vehicle then hit the deputy’s cruiser before fleeing the scene, leading deputies on a pursuit along I-71 South, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office requested assistance from Columbus Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The pursuit led from I-71 to the area of Lazelle Road and Sancus Boulevard, where the stolen car ended up crashing at the intersection.

Five suspects fled from the vehicle. Columbus Police were able to apprehend three of the suspects while the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office caught one. The fifth has yet to be caught, police said.

The deputy in the cruiser that was hit was not injured.