COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The defense is expected to rest its case in the trial of a former Columbus Division of Police vice officer accused of killing a woman in 2018.

Former officer Andrew Mitchell is facing one count of murder and one count of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting.

Mitchell took the stand in his own defense Monday, testifying he feared for his life when he shot and killed Donna Castleberry, 23, during an undercover prostitution operation in August of 2018. CLICK HERE for a full recap.

While prosecuting attorneys claim Mitchell used excessive, unreasonable force against Castleberry, the former officer’s defense attorneys contend that Castleberry presented a threat that warranted Mitchell’s use of force.

On Thursday, the prosecution called retired police detective and Critical Incident Review expert of police interactions, Jamie Borden to testify as an expert witness. While studying the shooting of Castleberry, Borden testified the amount of time between each shot Mitchell fired, known as the cadence, showed a “much slower and deliberative process” than the average use of force, which Borden said is approximately .25 seconds.

Members of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also took the stand for the prosecution Thursday. CLICK HERE for a full recap.

Columbus Division of Police officer Matthew McDaniel, CPD detectives Lara Evans and Greg Sheppard testified Wednesday. The prosecution and defense went through group text messages between Evans, Mitchell, and other CPD officers among other items. CLICK HERE for a full recap.

Mitchell has been held in federal custody pending an unrelated case in which he is accused of forcing women to have sex with him to avoid arrest. The federal case against Mitchell as well as the vice unit’s handling of the arrest of an adult performer in July 2018 played a role in the abolition of the Columbus vice unit in March 2019.

The former vice officer faces life in prison if convicted of the murder charge. If convicted of involuntary manslaughter, Mitchell could be sentenced to between three and 11 years in prison.