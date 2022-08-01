COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s simply not the Ohio State Fair without sampling some of the new Fair foods.

This year, there are more than two dozen new options for fairgoers, ranging from sweet and savory to deep-fried and delicious.

Among the new options are selections from a new vendor, Cookie Dough Monsters. The restaurant is serving up numerous options — all infused with cookie dough — from deep-fried Oreos, deep-fried Twinkies and deep-fried Devil Dogs.

You can also stop by Waffle Bombs, a new vendor that has unique offerings like the Cajun Waffle Dogs or the Queso Burger.

Looking for some barbeque with a twist? Head over to Hickory Tree BBQ, making its Ohio State Fair debut as well. Their award-winning Crack ‘N Cheese is the most popular item on the menu. It’s a mac and cheese bowl topped with turkey BBQ, turkey cracklins, and sauce. Or maybe you’ll try their Soul Rolls, mac and cheese and collard greens wrapped into an egg roll wrapper, served fried and crispy.

Of course, there are plenty of options to enjoy. Monica Day and Matt Barnes enjoyed some of the new options. To see a full list of the new and returning food options, head to the Ohio State Fair’s website.