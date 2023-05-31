COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The U.S. House of Representatives is set Wednesday to vote on a bill to raise the government’s $31.4 trillion dollar debt ceiling. If approved, part of the legislation will mean federal student loan payments will resume in less than 100 days.

Central Ohio student borrowers said the pause on payments and interest during the pandemic was a big help. but now that it could be ending very soon, they have concerns on how this will impact them moving forward.

“I don’t think anybody is not wanting to pay it, but we have to come up with an inclusive way and something that makes sense for everybody,” borrower TJ Huddleston said.

He’s been out of school for more than a decade yet is still carrying more than $22,000 in student loan debt.

“Actually, up until COVID happened, I was on an income driven repayment plan,” he said. “So I wasn’t making any payments before then just because of my income level.”

With the debt ceiling bill expected to pass the House and, if approved by the Senate, student loan payments could resume by the end of summer, impacting 43 million borrowers carrying more than $1 trillion in debt.

“If my payments are $300 a month and the interest is so high where I’m basically not even making a dent out of it, it doesn’t really feel good to make those payments at that time,” Huddleston said. “When you have people that are paying their student loans for 20, 30, even 40 years and they have just as much on it as they did when it started, like, I’m not in any rush to make payments if that’s going to be the case.”

Huddleston said he’s hopeful there can be some help to borrowers in situations like his.

“I wish the politicians would come to some sort of agreement to work on the student loan debt because it’s not going to go away on its own and it’s only going to become a larger problem,” he said.

The education department said they will notify borrowers once a decision has been made. The earliest payments could resume would be on Aug. 30.