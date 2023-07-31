Watch surveillance video of the traffic delay on I-270 in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Debris on Interstate 270 in northeast Columbus closed several lanes on Monday morning, causing traffic delays in the area.

An incident on Interstate 270 East at State Route 3 and Westerville Road led to heavy traffic as all lanes were closed except one, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Drivers were encouraged to use Interstate 71 southbound to State Route 161 eastbound as a detour.

