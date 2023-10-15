COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A semi crash has left one person dead and a portion of I-70 completely shut down Sunday afternoon.

The semi was driving in the westbound lanes before it struck a concrete pillar supporting the Woodcrest Road overpass, according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers. Responding emergency crews have shut down I-70 in both directions at the I-270 merging area on the east side in Columbus.

Columbus police cars park on I-70 surrounding a crashed semi. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

A highway camera from the Ohio Department of Transportation showed Columbus police cars surrounded a semi partially in the median on I-70, with no traffic passing through. ODOT warned drivers to find an alternate route.

According to ODOT’s OHGO website, in addition to I-70, the ramps onto I-70 West from both I-270 North and I-270 South are closed.

Police had not shared any details regarding the victim as of 2:20 p.m.