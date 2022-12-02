COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second man has been arrested and charged with murder for the shooting of a man in the Hilltop neighborhood in August.

Abdulkadir Ahmed, 18, was arrested Friday for the death of 32-year-old Miguel Arriola, according to the Columbus Division of Police. He faces murder and robbery charges for his involvement in the crime.

On Aug. 19, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Westgate Park at the 3000 block of Wicklow Road around 10:20 p.m. Police said they received multiple 911 calls of two vehicles chasing and shooting at each other. Officers went to Parkside Road and South Roys Avenue, where they found Arriola in his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Arriola was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was in the car but was not injured, according to CPD.

On Sept. 22, 21-year-old Hussein Bilal was indicted for Arriola’s murder, felonious assault on the second victim and two counts of aggravated robbery and was arrested on Sept. 28. According to court records, Bilal currently faces four felony charges related to the incident:

Murder

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated burglary

Participating in a criminal gang

Bilal was being held without bail in Franklin County Jail as of Friday. Ahmed’s arraignment has not yet been set, according to court records.

CPD said the investigation remains ongoing, and ask anyone with information to call CPD’s homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.