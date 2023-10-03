COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fugitive wanted in connection with a deadly July shooting outside a Columbus bar has been arrested, the U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday.

The Columbus Division of Police had a warrant out for David Allen Jr.’s arrest in connection with the death of 23-year-old Nasier Reid. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound at Jack’s Corner Pub on the morning of July 28. Reid died at the scene.

On Tuesday, a U.S. Marshals’ fugitive task force found Allen Jr. in the 10000 block of Stoughton Avenue in Cleveland. The agents took him into custody without issue, and had booked him into the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center as of 4 p.m. He will be extradited back to Columbus for prosecution.

A sergeant at the scene of the July shooting that killed Reid said it began as a fight between the victim and Allen Jr. It escalated until the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Reid, before running away from the bar.

The pub has a history of crime in the area and, in March 2022, residents filed a petition to have the establishment shut down permanently.