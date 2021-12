COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has been found dead behind an apartment building in east Columbus.

According to police dispatchers, a 911 caller heard shots around 11:00 p.m. to midnight on Thursday in the 3000 block of Mayfair Park Place.

Friday morning, the caller found a dead body behind the building.

Medics pronounced the person dead at 8:20 a.m..

Dispatchers confirmed the person had been shot.