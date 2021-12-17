COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters found a man’s body while extinguishing a blaze at the Columbus Confidential Gentlemen’s Club on Friday at 7 a.m.

The man’s body was discovered when Truro Township fire department went to fight a fire the club in the 1900 block of Lake Club Drive. The pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The decedent’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, said a media release from Columbus Division of Police.

The cause of the decedent’s death will be determined by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office. Due to the unusual nature of this death, the Homicide Unit is investigating, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477). Incident #210950416. Detective Niederkohr is the lead detective on the case and is being assisted by Detective Lemmon.