DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — After an hourslong standoff and hostage situation Wednesday afternoon in Dayton involving federal and local law enforcement agencies, officers arrested a man wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a 32-year-old in East Linden nearly two weeks ago.

Sir Robert Martin-Sydnor, 28, is in Columbus Division of Police Custody — although he is being held in the Montgomery County Jail as of Thursday morning.

Martin-Sydnor faces criminal charges for the murder of Rapheal Jones, who died at Grant Medical Center around 2:45 p.m. on June 9 after being shot in the 1900 block of Denune Avenue.

The late night arrest came after hours of standoff between Martin-Sydnor, who was also holding a 73-year-old man hostage, and half a dozen agencies.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Dayton Department of Police first learned Martin-Sydnor may be in the area, they said. When detectives arrived at an apartment building on Catalpa Drive, they confirmed he was there — and holding an apartment resident hostage.

Martin-Sydnor livestreamed much of the ordeal online as he communicated with law enforcement, Dayton police said.

“He was on Facebook Live almost the whole time, talking to us not only through Facebook Messenger as well as on the phone, but also to whoever was watching his Facebook Live,” said Maj. Christopher Malson, an incident commander with Dayton police.

Negotiations lasted until about 11:30 p.m., when he surrendered and was taken into custody. The 73-year-old was taken in for medical treatment due to the stress of the situation, but was not injured, police said.

Martin-Sydnor likely knew people who lived in the neighborhood, including a friend of the man he was holding hostage who brought him to the man’s apartment to “hang out,” police said.

He will also face charges in Montgomery County related to the hostage situation.