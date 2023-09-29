COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from Dayton could face life in prison after he was found guilty on Friday of shooting and killing a 42-year-old man.

A jury found Bruce Cameron guilty on Friday of murdering another Dayton resident, Dion Skipper, at a north Columbus hotel in 2021, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack. Cameron will be sentenced on Oct. 5 to between 21 years to life in prison.

Authorities responded to a hotel parking lot in the 1200 block of East Dublin Granville Road at about 9:53 p.m. on April 4, 2021, when they found Skipper suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said an argument between the two sparked the incident. Cameron pulled out his gun, shot Skipper and then fled the scene before he was arrested in Dayton the next day. Skipper’s death was the 51st reported homicide in Columbus for 2021.

The jury convicted Cameron of murder after six hours of deliberation, Tyack said. Presiding Judge Kim Brown also found Cameron guilty of additional counts of aggravated robbery and having a weapon under disability.