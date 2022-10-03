COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHM) — Comedian Dave Chappelle has announced he will be performing on New Year’s Eve in Columbus, Ohio.

“Dave Chappelle: In Your Dreams” will take place Saturday, Dec. 31, at 9:30 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center. Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

As with other Chappelle performances, the show has a strict “no cell phones allowed” policy, with requirements such as placing phones and smartwatches in a locked pouch. Fans are also warned that “anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected.”

The Netflix star’s last performance in Ohio was at the Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs this August as part of his “Chappelle and Friends” summer comedy series. He was originally cleared to host a total of 24 “cornfield” shows in his hometown, however, a total of just 11 performances took place between May and August.

In September, Chappelle traveled across the Atlantic, where he and comedian Chis Rock paired up in London for performances at the O2 Arena.

Additionally, Chappelle took the stage at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert held at Wembley Stadium, which was followed up with a second tribute performance last Tuesday in Los Angeles.