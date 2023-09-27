COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The family of a woman killed this week in what Columbus police called an “ambush” shooting is speaking out, trying to figure out how to move on.

Angel Gomez was shot and killed outside her Galloway home on Monday. Columbus police have identified her estranged husband, Jose Gomez-Santana, as the suspect in the case; he remains free.

Sipriana Garcia is Angel Gomez’s 17-year-old daughter. She said if she could describe her mom to the world, it would be her name: Angel. Now, Garcia said she must figure out how to live her life without her number one supporter.

“I think I’m just scared,” Garcia said. “Like, I turn 18 in two weeks and like, I’m scared to grow up without her. She helped me so much, and I don’t know how to grieve without her.”

On Monday, Garcia got the call that her mother had been killed.

Police allege that Gomez-Santana lured Gomez outside the home and then shot her multiple times. Garcia said she wasn’t surprised by what happened.

“When we left this most recent time, I told her something like this would happen,” she said.

The family is now left with more questions than answers, doing what it can to stay positive.

“She lived up to her name; she was angel,” Gomez’s mother Mary Campbell said. “She was happy all the time. She would help anybody. She was just a good soul.”

Garcia echoed those sentiments.

“She was so giving, and she loved everyone and she loved God,” Garcia said. “She was just my biggest guidance in life and anytime I would have a question, it would go straight to her. I want her to be remembered as, like, how, just, beautiful and amazing she was and how much love she had for everybody. And I just want it to be about her and not about how she died.”

She will miss her mother more than anyone can imagine.

“Like, she told me what pants I should wear and what earrings look best with my outfit,” Garcia said. “And I think it’s the small, like, stupid things that I’m never going to be able to. And I’m never going to be able to call her and I don’t know. I think I’m just scared. Like, I turn 18 in two weeks and like, I’m scared to grow up without her.

Anyone with any information on Gomez-Santana’s whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus police.