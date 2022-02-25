COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The arrest of a suspect in the death of a local Somali leader has provided some semblance of closure to his family.

Shukri Hassan, the daughter of Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam who was shot and killed in December, said charges against the suspect John Wesley Wooden, 46, is a tremendous relief for not only she and her family — but also for the Somali community in Columbus.

“It is one of the biggest steps we’ve had since the death of my dad,” Hassan said.

Adam was originally reported missing Dec. 22 and his body was found inside a van off Joyce and Windsor avenues Dec. 24. According to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, Adam died after being shot multiple times.

Family members, the Columbus Division of Police and city officials spoke about the Imam during a news conference Friday.

“This community lost an incredible force for good — not just to the Somali community not just to the Muslim community but to our entire city,” Mayor Andrew Ginther said.

Police shared more information about the case, specifically how Wooden was identified as a suspect.

“There was a business transaction between the two individuals,” Columbus Police Detective Earl Westfall said. “I don’t want to get too much into that — but that’s how his name came about and where we move forward from there.”

According to police, Wooden served time for robbery and was released in March 2021. Police said they believe he committed crimes between that time and his arrest for Adam’s death, which are currently under investigation.

Hassan said she’s grateful to law enforcement for work in this case.

She’s calling for the community to stand with her family moving forward.

“We will not forget my dad. He’s always in our heart — I ask the whole community to pray for him and be part of the journey we are taking every single day to get justice for him,” she said.

Police said they believe at least one other person was involved with the imam’s death and encouraged people to call with any information.