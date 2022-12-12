COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The victim of a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 tried to escape his alleged attacker minutes before a bullet became lodged in his windshield, a newly-released dashcam video showed.

The Columbus Division of Police shared dashcam video Monday in hopes of identifying the driver of a red sedan. Investigators believe that suspect is responsible for shooting and critically injuring a 26-year-old man traveling eastbound on I-70 on Friday.

Columbus police are searching for the driver of a red sedan believed to be responsible for a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 near downtown Columbus on Friday, Dec. 9. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The victim — who was shot just after noon near the exit ramps to Bexley and Main Street — is seen in dashcam video merging from the left to right lanes of the highway. Trailing closely behind him is the driver of a red sedan, who police suspect is the shooting culprit.

After law enforcement was called to the scene, medics transported the victim to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Eastbound parts of the highway, from I-71 in downtown Columbus to Alum Creek Drive, were shut down for about three hours, police said.

A detective at the scene said that three passengers, a woman and two children, were in the victim’s vehicle at the time of the shooting but escaped without injury.

The victim is expected to survive, police said.