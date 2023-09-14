COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Grammy-award-winning singers Dan + Shay are returning to Columbus for their 2024 The Heartbreak On The Map Tour.

The duo is set to perform at Nationwide Arena March 15. This comes four years after their first sold-out stop at Nationwide in March 2020. The 19-city tour kicks off February 29, 2024 in Greenville, South Carolina while making several stops in Chicago, Austin and Grand Rapids.

Presale tickets will be available starting September 19 at 10 a.m. General sale for tickets will be available starting September 22 at 10 a.m.

(Courtesy: Live Nation)

Fans who are interested can pre-register until September 18 at 5 p.m. to receive an early ticket access code. For more information on tickets, click here.

The title “Heartbreak On The Map” is the duo’s third song on their fifth studio album Bigger Houses. According to Warner Music Nashville, the album is set to release on Sept. 15.