COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect wanted in the death of a 19-year-old at a north Columbus Dairy Queen was arrested and given a high bond Wednesday.

Mehki Lewis, 18, of Reynoldsburg, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with murdering Nathaniel Joe-Summerall, 19, who was gunned down in the 1500 block of Schrock Road.

Lewis appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court and was issued a $3 million bond by Judge Jim O’Grady.

According to court records, detectives identified the suspect’s vehicle and, three days later, officers conducted a traffic stop. Lewis agreed to go to Columbus police headquarters for an interview, where he confessed to his involvement in the homicide, the records stated.

Police said Joe-Summerall, along with a second shooting victim and several others, gathered in the store parking lot Saturday afternoon in an apparent “planned meeting.” During the meeting, a fight broke out that led to the shooting.

Mehki Lewis (NBC4)

Joe-Summerall was pronounced dead about 2:30p.m. The second shooting victim was reportedly dropped off at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

It was the fourth fatal shooting in Columbus and the surrounding area since Aug. 23. This includes two people shot and killed in separate incidents by police officers as well as a man shot and killed during an armed robbery at an auto parts store.

The high bond matched one handed down by a judge Tuesday. Tajuan Smith was issued a $3 million bond for his alleged involvement in the murder of Hajid Jordan, whose body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.